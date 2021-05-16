Three countries rocked by 4.3 earthquake

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, rocked three countries in the Eastern Caribbean early Sunday.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI) said the quake occurred just after 8:00 am (local time) and was felt 126 km N of St John's, Antigua and Barbuda; 131 km NE of Basseterre, St Kitts Nevis, and 226 km NNW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

The earthquake had a focal depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.