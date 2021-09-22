Three dead, others injured in St Mary gun attack

ST MARY, Jamaica – At least three people are dead and several others injured after a shooting incident in Enfield, St Mary on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports are that seven persons were shot, with three succumbing to their injuries, in the incident which occurred about 11:45am.

When contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the three fatalities but could not immediately provide further details on the incident.

Police officers are currently processing the crime scene.