Three debut for Reggae Girlz in Nigeria friendly

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three players will be making their debut for Jamaica's senior women's football team today in their international friendly against Nigeria.

According to the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), goal keeper Rebecca Spencer who plays for Tottenham Hotspur FC, Shania Hayles from Aston Villa WFC and Vyan Sampson who plays for Charlton Athletic WFC, will play against Nigeria in Houston, Texas.

The JFF announced yesterday that all players who were in camp tested negative for COVID-19 and were cleared to play.

A list of the starting players is below

13. Rebecca Spencer (GK)

17. Allyson Swaby (C)

5. Konya Plummer

12. Sashana Campbell

14. Deneisha Blackwood

7. Chinyelu Asher

4. Vyan Sampson

18. Tiernny Wiltshire

10. Jody Brown

8. Shania Hayles

20. Cheyna Matthews