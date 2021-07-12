Three earthquakes rattle two Caribbean countries

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) here reported that three earthquakes rattled two Caribbean countries on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or destruction.

It said in the first case, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was felt in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the SRC, the quake occurred at 2.18 am (local time) and was located at 10.44°N and 62.73°W and depth of 3.45 two earthquakes had occurred north of St Kitts-Nevis on Monday.

“The first one had a magnitude of 4.0 and occurred at a depth of 10 km and the other a magnitude of 4.4 and a depth of 10 km,” the SRC said, without providing any more information as had been the case with the quake in Trinidad and Tobago.