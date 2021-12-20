Three escape injury in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Three men narrowly escaped serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the Winston Jones Highway on the outskirts of Mandeville today.

When OBSERVER ONLINE arrived on the crash scene, the three men sought to explain how the accident happened.

Reports are that about noon, a Toyota Altis taxi was travelling downhill when a Toyota Cressida travelling in the opposite direction attempted to turn into the entrance of Grants Welding and Machine Shop.

“Mi a come down the hill and the car just suddenly turn pon mi,” the taxi driver told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The two occupants of the taxi said they were in shock as the accident happened.

“We literally hug up inna the car,” said the passenger.

However, the driver of the Cressida blamed the taxi operator for the crash.

“Mi a turn and the car come down pon mi,” he said.

Kasey Williams