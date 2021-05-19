Three escape injury in Westmoreland 'ride-by'

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Three people managed to escape injury after they were shot at by a man riding a bicycle in Savanna-la-Mar last evening.

A suspect they are familiar with is facing charges of shooting with intent.

Reports are that the three were in West Rose District, Savanna-La-Mar about 5:45, when they observed the cyclist riding towards them.

He reportedly brandished a firearm and opened fire at the three, who ran and managed to escape injury.

The man then ran away, leaving his bicycle.

Five spent casings were recovered from the scene.