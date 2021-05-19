Three escape injury in Westmoreland 'ride-by'Wednesday, May 19, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Three people managed to escape injury after they were shot at by a man riding a bicycle in Savanna-la-Mar last evening.
A suspect they are familiar with is facing charges of shooting with intent.
Reports are that the three were in West Rose District, Savanna-La-Mar about 5:45, when they observed the cyclist riding towards them.
He reportedly brandished a firearm and opened fire at the three, who ran and managed to escape injury.
The man then ran away, leaving his bicycle.
Five spent casings were recovered from the scene.
