Three fishermen in $1-b cocaine bust offered bail in St Elizabeth Court

Three fishermen in $1-b cocaine bust offered bail in St Elizabeth CourtThursday, April 07, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The three accused fishermen in the $1.1 billion cocaine bust last November were offered bail in the sum of $5 million when their case was moved to the St Elizabeth Circuit Court on Thursday.
They are 40-year-old Daniel Hanson, a resident of St Elizabeth, 31-year-old Jason Wedderburn, and 36-year-old Elvis Johnson, both residents of Westmoreland.
The men appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court in Balaclava Thursday morning before their case was transferred to the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River.
They are scheduled to return to court on July 25.
The men were charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, importing cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine following an anti-narcotics operation off the coast of Black River on November 22.
The police and Jamaica Defence Force said a boat with the accused men aboard was intercepted.
Over 2,000 pounds of cocaine was reportedly seized during the interception.
