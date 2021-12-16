Three foreign nationals among seven caught in car with illegal gun, ammo in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — Three foreign nationals are among seven people who were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition when police intercepted the car they were travelling in and found a gun on Salem main road, St Ann on Wednesday, December 15.

They have been identified as:

Chrisan Codling, a 29-year-old medical assistant of Maryland, USA;

Rasheedi Jacobs, a 29-year-old soldier of Ipswich, United Kingdom;

Tamecka Carter-Jacobs, a 29-year-old quality officer of Ipswich, United Kingdom;

Gavin Barnett, a 31-year-old farmer of Albert Town, Trelawny;

Lisandre Jacobs, a 25-year-old student of Stettin district in Albert Town, Trelawny;

Yakeim Shaw, a 24-year-old farmer of Stettin district in Albert Town, Trelawny; and

Riandre Jacobs, a 20-year-old student, also of Stettin district in Albert Town, Trelawny.

Reports are that a police team acting on information intercepted a Toyota Isis motorcar.

The police said both the vehicle and its occupants were searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 cartridges were found inside a cross-bag beneath the front passenger seat.

The incident happened about 9:30 pm.

All seven people were subsequently charged and will appear before the court at a later date.