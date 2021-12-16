Three foreign nationals among seven caught in car with illegal gun, ammo in St Ann

Three foreign nationals among seven caught in car with illegal gun, ammo in St AnnThursday, December 16, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — Three foreign nationals are among seven people who were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition when police intercepted the car they were travelling in and found a gun on Salem main road, St Ann on Wednesday, December 15.
They have been identified as:
- Chrisan Codling, a 29-year-old medical assistant of Maryland, USA;
- Rasheedi Jacobs, a 29-year-old soldier of Ipswich, United Kingdom;
- Tamecka Carter-Jacobs, a 29-year-old quality officer of Ipswich, United Kingdom;
- Gavin Barnett, a 31-year-old farmer of Albert Town, Trelawny;
- Lisandre Jacobs, a 25-year-old student of Stettin district in Albert Town, Trelawny;
- Yakeim Shaw, a 24-year-old farmer of Stettin district in Albert Town, Trelawny; and
- Riandre Jacobs, a 20-year-old student, also of Stettin district in Albert Town, Trelawny.
Reports are that a police team acting on information intercepted a Toyota Isis motorcar.
The police said both the vehicle and its occupants were searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 cartridges were found inside a cross-bag beneath the front passenger seat.
The incident happened about 9:30 pm.
All seven people were subsequently charged and will appear before the court at a later date.
