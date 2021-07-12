Three held in connection with deadly Trelawny shooting

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Trelawny police have taken three men into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a man in Wakefield district this morning.

The dead man has been identified as 63-year-old Glenford Henry, popularly called Neko, of Wakefield, in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:05 am, Henry was fatally shot during a dispute.

The police were called and upon their arrival the bullet-riddled body of Henry was found lying under a tree on the side of the road across from his house.