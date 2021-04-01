Three held in connection with seizure of homemade gun in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica— Three men were taken into police custody yesterday after police seized a homemade firearm and one 12 gauge cartridge during an operation in Steer Town, St Ann.

The police said that between the hours of 5:30 am and 7:00 am, lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and the weapon found.

Lawmen said the identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.