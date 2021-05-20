Three held with gun, ammo during traffic stop

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Trelawny police have arrested three men of St Ann addresses in connection with last night's seizure of a submachine gun and a quantity of ammunition.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm a team from the Highway Patrol Division was on patrol along the Salt Marsh main road in Trelawny when a motorcar was signalled to stop.

During a search of the vehicle, one Uzi submachine gun with 14 9mm live rounds and one magazine were seized.

The driver and the two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Horace Hines