Three high-powered rifles seized in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Three high-powered rifles were recovered by members of a joint police/military team during a major operation in Norwood, St James this morning.

Two AK-47s, one M-16, along with several rounds of ammunition were among the weapons recovered by members of the security forces during the operation which got underway at about 5:00am.

Seven people have so far been held in the operation which is still underway.

More information later.