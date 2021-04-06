Three in custody after Easter Monday killing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Three men are now in police custody following the shooting death of a bus conductor and construction worker in his home in Christian Pen, Portmore in St Catherine on Easter Monday.

Dead is 27-year-old Shatiek Hall.

The police said the identities of the arrested men are being withheld pending further investigation.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm, Hall was at home when he was called outside by gunmen, who opened fire hitting him several times.

He was then taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three men were taken into custody following the incident, the police said.