Three in custody for Portland double murder

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Superintendent of Police in charge of Portland, Duane Wellington, says three persons of interest have been held in the murder of a couple at Barracks, Manchioneal yesterday.

One of those picked up is a person who had threatened Linval Lindsay recently, Wellington told a meeting of the Portland Municipal Corporation.

Linval 'Natty Cowhead' Lindsay, 55, and his wife Annette 'Plummy' Carby-Lindsay, 60, were shot and killed at their home in the quiet district of Barracks, overlooking the fishing bay of Manchioneal.

Their killing brought to five the number of people murdered in Portland this year.

Police were unable to give a motive for the killing of the two, but a resident claimed that Lindsay, a casual worker, was recently involved in a dispute about payment for work done.

Everard Owen