Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica—Three persons were rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in St Ann on Tuesday.

A member of the St Ann's Bay Fire Department told OBSERVER ONLINE that the incident occurred near the Mystic Mountain Adventure Park in Ocho Rios.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media. The video shows passersby trying to remove an individual from the mangled vehicles.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.