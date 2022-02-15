Three killed, several injured during mass shooting in St Lucia

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – St Lucian police have reported that three people were killed and several others injured, including an off-duty police officer, following a mass shooting incident at a party in Coolie Town, west of the island on Sunday night.

“We are now relying heavily on the Marigot Community to give us the necessary support so what we can restore a semblance of a safe community in Marigot by limiting the ability of the criminals to operate and the opportunities available to them,” Deputy Police Commissioner Wayne Charlery told a news conference, adding that there's a plan to prevent any further escalation in gun violence.

Police said that two women were among the three persons killed, naming them as 46–year-old janitor, Versia Alexander, 27-year-old store attendant Tamara Edmund, and disc jockey, Kervin Joseph.

Media reports said that there had been more than one assailant and Police Commissioner Milton Desir told reporters that despite the Coolie Town incident, there has been constant police action to bring about crime reduction.

He said last year, the police recorded 9,990 hours of foot and mobile patrols in addition to 41,970 hours of covert patrols. In addition, 80 illegal firearms were seized compared to more than 100 in 2020.

“We are aware of the continued incidents of violence and thus far we have been able to recover 13 illegal firearms and charged persons in connection with the seizures,” Desir told the news conference, adding that some of those detained are still in custody, but the majority of them are on bail pending trial.