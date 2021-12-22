Three killed, two injured in St Elizabeth incidents

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police are probing three murders following incidents in Fyffes Pen and Carisbrook District in St Elizabeth between Monday and Tuesday.

According to reports from the police’s Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU), two men and a woman were killed in the incidents.

In the first incident, about 1:00 pm on Tuesday, 36-year-old Junior Lambert, otherwise called ‘Purple’ was found dead at his home in Fyffes Pen District. He was found slumped on his sofa with several gunshot wounds. His hands were also bound.

The police theorise that he was shot and killed on Monday night, about 11:45 pm, when residents reported hearing loud explosions in the community.

In the second incident, the police said they were called to Carisbrook District, where the body of 66-year-old Egbert Dixon was discovered in bushes about 3:15 pm.

It is reported that Dixon’s relatives became concerned when he did not return from work at his usual time.

The police said during further checks, his body was found with multiple chop wounds.

In the third incident, the police said about 8:05 pm, gunmen attacked a group of people who were at a shop in Fyffes Pen District.

Three people — two women and a man — were shot during the attack.

One of the women, 20-year-old Shadona Wilmott of the same community, was shot in the head and died on the spot. The other two people were admitted to hospital.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information that can assist them to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2026, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

Kasey Williams