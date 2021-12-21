Three killed across western Jamaica on Monday night

Gunmen struck in western Jamaica on Monday night, leaving at least three people dead following separate shootings in St James and Westmoreland.

One of the deceased individuals has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Doeman, a farmer of Ackee Walk in Roehampton, St James.

According to police reports, Doeman was in his yard about 8:00 pm when he was pounced upon by gunmen who shot him several times. He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Over in Westmoreland, two persons were gunned down at a football field in Kingswood in the parish, also on Monday night.

While confirming the incident, the Corporate Communications Unit, the police's information arm, said details surrounding the shooting were not available.

The identities of those killed were also not available, though sources told OBSERVER ONLINE that a woman was among those killed.

Up to Saturday, Westmoreland and St James have recorded 123 and 155 murders, respectively.

Westmoreland, in particular, has been rocked by several murders recently, including the grisly killings of two goat farmers last week.