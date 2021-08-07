Three killed in Independence Day crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are reporting that two men and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Downs main road yesterday.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Lloyd Darby told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash happened about 5:25 pm.

He said the police are withholding the names of the deceased until their families have been notified.

He said two men were also hospitalised following the crash.

Kasey Williams