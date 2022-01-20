Three killed in two days in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The bloodletting continues unabated in St James with three murders being recorded in two days.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man was brutally gunned down at his home in Farm Hill in the parish.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Shavon Green otherwise called 'Shavy Don'.

The Freeport police report that at about 3:00 pm, Green was at home when gunmen barged in and began shooting, hitting him several times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing but investigators told OBSERVER ONLINE that they are pursuing leads into the matter.

Green's death comes just hours after the shooting deaths of two other men in the parish.

Twenty-three-year-old Mohan 'Rick' Morris was shot and killed while standing inside a business establishment in the community of Flanker about 9:00 am on Tuesday.

Reports from the police are that Morris, who is from a Lime Tree Lane address in the community, was inside the establishment on McKenzie Drive when he was approached by an armed man. The gunman shot him in the upper body before escaping in a waiting motor car.

A short while later on Tuesday, the police were again alerted to another crime scene, this time in the community of Ironshore.

Twenty-four-year-old Nakeem Erskine from Retirement in the parish was driving his motor vehicle along Trenton Avenue in the community when two armed men shot at him. Erskine lost control of the vehicle which then crashed into a perimeter wall. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.