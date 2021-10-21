Three major roadways in St Elizabeth Northeast being renovated

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Renovation work estimated to cost $55 million has commenced on the Clinic, Goss Town, and Brighton roads in the St Elizabeth Northeastern constituency.

This was disclosed by first-time member of parliament for the area, Delroy Slowley, in his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He informed that on taking office, he made a submission to the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, for work on the three thoroughfares.

He noted that the roads, which are “significant and heavily trafficked”, have been in a deplorable condition for years.

Slowley told the House that another $3 million was secured to undertake road repairs in Bog Mountain, Mountain Valley and Waterloo, “for which work is to commence shortly”.

In addition, residents of Content District in Rocky Hill are benefiting from the construction of a roadway for the first time to replace the “rockstone and mud” that previously existed.

“The scope of work also includes the installation and laying of pipelines for the very first time, to be undertaken by the Rural Water Supply Limited,” Slowley said.

He added that repairs along the Long Hill roadway are also expected to start before the end of this financial year.

“These roads are being done under the farm roads rehabilitation programme,” the MP informed.

Slowley noted that, to date, $20.5 million has been spent on road and infrastructure improvement in the constituency.

“A large part of the budget had to be spent on road patching, beautification, bushing and drain cleaning. These projects help tremendously to mitigate damages that would've resulted from the heavy rainfall,” he said.

He noted that communities from across the entire constituency, in all four divisions, benefited from these works.