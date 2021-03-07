Three men arrested after gun found in rock pile

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police yesterday seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition from a group of men in Tenement district, Salt Spring in the parish.

Three men were arrested in connection with the seizure. Their identities, however, are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police said about 4:10 pm, officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. The men were reportedly accosted and the area searched.

A Glock 9mm pistol containing 12 rounds of ammunition was found hidden amongst a pile of rocks, the police said.