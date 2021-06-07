Three men arrested following murder of JDF private

ST ANN, Jamaica— The police are reporting that three men suspected to be involved in the murder of a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) private and another man, in Spring Piece district St Ann on Saturday, have been arrested.

Dead are JDF Private Leighton Sinclair, 25, and 38-year-old mechanic Devoy Webb.

A third man was also shot and injured.

The police said that about 11:20 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned them.

On arrival of the lawmen, both men were seen with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said a probe was launched and three men taken into custody 24-hours later.

During the search for the men, lawmen recovered a Glock 40 9mm with 11 rounds of ammunition in Parry Town, St Ann.

The police said the men are being questioned with a view of proffering charges.