Three men arrested following murder of JDF private

Three men arrested following murder of JDF privateMonday, June 07, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— The police are reporting that three men suspected to be involved in the murder of a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) private and another man, in Spring Piece district St Ann on Saturday, have been arrested.
Dead are JDF Private Leighton Sinclair, 25, and 38-year-old mechanic Devoy Webb.
A third man was also shot and injured.
The police said that about 11:20 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned them.
On arrival of the lawmen, both men were seen with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at hospital.
The police said a probe was launched and three men taken into custody 24-hours later.
During the search for the men, lawmen recovered a Glock 40 9mm with 11 rounds of ammunition in Parry Town, St Ann.
The police said the men are being questioned with a view of proffering charges.
