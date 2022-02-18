Three men arrested in $1.75m ganja bust in Portland

MANCHIONEAL, Portland – Three men were arrested as police seized approximately 250 pounds of ganja in Portland on Thursday, the second major marijuana bust in the eastern Jamaica parish this month.

Reports are that lawmen, acting on intelligence, were conducting spot checks on the Manchioneal main road in search of firearms and illegal drugs about 2:45pm, when a green and red 1984 Leyland motor truck was stopped and searched.

According to the police, the vehicle was found to contain five black boxes containing several parcels of ganja wrapped with brown masking tape. The ganja reportedly weighed approximately 250 pounds with a street value of about $1.75 million.

Three men were arrested in connection with the seizure, the second major ganja bust in just over a week which police have linked to the illicit guns-for-drug trade between Jamaica and Haiti.

On February 9, the Portland police seized 315 pounds of ganja at the Sand Shore Fishing Beach in Manchioneal.

“Over the past 10 days we have seized close to 8,000 pounds of ganja with the street value estimated at $56 million,” said head of the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin

“The Portland police are committed to do our part in dismantling this leg of the guns-for-drugs trade.

“I thank the team that participated in this operation and all the members of the Portland Police Division for their continued efforts in our intense road policing activities which are reaping success,” added Chin as he urged the residents of the parish to work with the police to make Portland the safest place in Jamaica.

Everard Owen