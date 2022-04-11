Three men arrested in cocaine bust

Three men arrested in cocaine bustMonday, April 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Defence Force's Coast Guard seized a large quantity of cocaine on Monday.
The drugs were found packed in the side of a vessel. In a video posted to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's official Instagram page, law enforcers, one with a power drill in hand, can be seen standing next to the boat which was cut open. The packets of drugs lay on the ground beside them.
It was unclear where the seizure took place, however three men have so far been arrested in connection with the find.
More details to come.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy