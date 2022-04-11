Three men arrested in cocaine bust

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Defence Force's Coast Guard seized a large quantity of cocaine on Monday.

The drugs were found packed in the side of a vessel. In a video posted to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's official Instagram page, law enforcers, one with a power drill in hand, can be seen standing next to the boat which was cut open. The packets of drugs lay on the ground beside them.

It was unclear where the seizure took place, however three men have so far been arrested in connection with the find.

More details to come.