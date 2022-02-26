Three men attacked, gun-butted in attempted kidnapping in Spalding

CLARENDON, Jamaica - Three men were attacked, beaten and gun-butted in an alleged failed kidnapping attempt in Spalding on the Manchester/ Clarendon border on Friday evening.

According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, five men employed to a well-drilling company were ambushed about 6:00 pm while travelling from St Ann into Spalding.

Three of the five men were reportedly injured by the attackers. It is alleged that a $3 million ransom was also demanded by the attackers.

According to reports, during the ordeal, a truck belonging to the well-drilling company was shot at, while a company car was stolen.



The driver of the truck managed to make his way to a nearby police station.



The three injured men were reportedly taken to hospital for treatment.



The source said the company car was shut down through the use of a tracker and was later found in Aenon Town, Clarendon.

Efforts to get a comment from the police were futile.

- Kasey Williams