Three men charged for stealing cell phones, accessories in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Three men in St Elizabeth have been slapped with several charges relating to offences committed in the parish to include shop break-in, larceny, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit shop breaking and larceny on Friday, July 2.

The men have been identified as 25-year-old Kevin Thomas of Pink Lane in Kingston, 27-year-old Orlando Richards of Greenvale, Manchester and 47-year-old Triston Smith, of New Building, Nain in St Elizabeth.

The police said that Thomas, Richards, Smith and several other men broke into an establishment about 2:20 pm, by prying the shutter open and stole several items including; cellular phones, cellular phone accessories and tablets amounting to approximately $3 million.

The police were called and the vehicle in which the men were travelling in was intercepted. Thomas and Richards were accosted while Smith escaped. Smith was later apprehended following an operation.

The police said the men were charged on Tuesday, July 6.