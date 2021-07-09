Three men charged for stealing cell phones, accessories in St Elizabeth

Three men charged for stealing cell phones, accessories in St ElizabethFriday, July 09, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Three men in St Elizabeth have been slapped with several charges relating to offences committed in the parish to include shop break-in, larceny, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit shop breaking and larceny on Friday, July 2.
The men have been identified as 25-year-old Kevin Thomas of Pink Lane in Kingston, 27-year-old Orlando Richards of Greenvale, Manchester and 47-year-old Triston Smith, of New Building, Nain in St Elizabeth.
The police said that Thomas, Richards, Smith and several other men broke into an establishment about 2:20 pm, by prying the shutter open and stole several items including; cellular phones, cellular phone accessories and tablets amounting to approximately $3 million.
The police were called and the vehicle in which the men were travelling in was intercepted. Thomas and Richards were accosted while Smith escaped. Smith was later apprehended following an operation.
The police said the men were charged on Tuesday, July 6.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy