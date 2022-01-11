Three men gunned down in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are currently carrying out an investigation into the shooting death of three men in Providence Heights, St James on Monday night.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit, at approximately 9 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, a white Nissan AD Wagon motor car was discovered parked on the side of the road with the victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

The police have not yet released the identities of the men.

Investigations are ongoing.