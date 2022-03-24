Three men held in Portland drug bust

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Three men were apprehended following a drug bust on Victoria Avenue in Buff Bay, Portland, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Velonique Campbell, deputy superintendent (DSP) in charge of the Portland Police, law enforcers intercepted a vehicle carrying over 1500 pounds of ganja, with an estimated street value of $10.5 million.

"We had our third major drug seizure in the parish on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in the Buff Bay police area. In collaboration with the Area 2 narcotics team, we intercepted a vehicle that had over one thousand five hundred pounds of ganja. We are happy that those drugs are off the streets," said Campbell pointing out that the parish has been used as a trans-shipment point.

The DSP said that the Portland police remains committed to "increasing road operations to ensure that we keep our parish safe," indicating that some fishermen in the parish have been involved in the drug transport process.

"Portland area is been used as a transhipment point that is why we are adamant on increasing our road operation activities to ensure that we keep our parish safe and also the rest of the country. We know that some fishermen are involved and we are doing our best to intercept these drugs and prevent the drugs from getting in the country," the DSP said.