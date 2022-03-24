Three men held in Portland drug bust

Three men held in Portland drug bustThursday, March 24, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Three men were apprehended following a drug bust on Victoria Avenue in Buff Bay, Portland, on Wednesday afternoon.
The DSP said that the Portland police remains committed to "increasing road operations to ensure that we keep our parish safe," indicating that some fishermen in the parish have been involved in the drug transport process.
"Portland area is been used as a transhipment point that is why we are adamant on increasing our road operation activities to ensure that we keep our parish safe and also the rest of the country. We know that some fishermen are involved and we are doing our best to intercept these drugs and prevent the drugs from getting in the country," the DSP said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy