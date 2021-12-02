Three men on $1-billion cocaine bust charge granted bail

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The three accused men in the $1 billion cocaine bust in St Elizabeth last month were offered bail in the sum of $3 million when they made an appearance in the Balaclava Court in St Elizabeth a short while ago.

The men, 31-year-old Jason Weatherburn, 36-year-old Elvis Johnson and 40-year-old Daniel Hansen, were offered bail in the sum of $1 million each with one to three sureties and are to report to the police on Mondays and Thursdays.

A stop order was also placed at all ports of entry.

Two of the men are from Westmoreland while the other is from St Elizabeth.

All three are booked to reappear in court on March 3, 2022. The Crown is expected to complete the case file in time for this date.

Last month, the police and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) had reported that the men were aboard a boat when it was intercepted by the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 18-miles off the coast of Black River in St Elizabeth on November 22nd.

Read: Update: $1.1 billion worth of cocaine seized in St Elizabeth bust

Over 2,000 pounds of the illicit drug was seized during the narcotics operation.

The men were presented in court by attorneys Christopher Townsend, Martyn Thomas and Michael Hemmings.

- Anthony Lewis