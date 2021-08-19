Three men wanted for questioning in murder of cop, cabbie in Central Village

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The St Catherine South Police are seeking three men for questioning in connection with the murder of a policeman and another man in Big Lane, Central Village on Wednesday.

The three men are known only by their aliases, 'Bull', 'Throaty' and 'Tallman'.

“All men are from an area known as Belgium," a police source from the St Catherine South police division told Observer Online.

Police Corporal, Delwin Jackson, who was assigned to the Glengoffe Police Station in St Catherine North Division and taxi operator Kenroy Chandler were shot dead by unknown assailants in the Big Lane section of Central Village on Wednesday, August 18.

Residents reported hearing explosions sometime after 7:00 pm and called the police. On the arrival of the lawmen, Corporal Jackson was seen lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at hospital. A grey Nissan Tiida motor car, with the engine running was found at the scene.



The area was canvassed and while the scene was being processed by the cops, the body of Chandler, a taxi operator of West Prospect District, Bog Walk, St Catherine was found in bushes with gunshot wounds.



It's reported that Corporal Jackson was in the area on personal business allegedly to purchase a Mark X motor vehicle when he was shot.