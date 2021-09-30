Three month timeline for issuing of digital vaccination cards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says that its intention is to begin issuing digital vaccination cards within the next three months. The announcement was made in Thursday's virtual staging of the Health Ministry's COVID Conversation.

"We have over recent days been faced with concerns over the security of Jamaica's existing COVID-19 vaccination cards. We are currently in exploratory mode and are working with a number of international partners among them UNICEF, to create this digital vaccination card," said Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton.

Tufton said that his ministry is seeking to have the card modelled off standards seen in Canada, the European Union, the UK and the US, and should feature a QR code that will be "securely encrypted." People will be able to print their QR codes as well as they would be made available via SMS and email.

It is expected that those who already have a physical vaccination card will be transitioned to the digital card.