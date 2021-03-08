Three nabbed in gun find at St James hotel

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Three people were taken into custody yesterday following a joint police/military operation that led to the seizure of a firearm and four rounds of ammunition at a hotel in St James.

The police said that between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, a hotel on Queens Drive in the parish was searched and a 9mm pistol with the ammunition was found in a room.

The occupants of the room were taken into custody, however, their identities are being withheld as lawmen commence investigations into the incident.