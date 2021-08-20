Three of four advance in 200m at World Athletics U-20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya – Three of the four Jamaican entrants advanced to the semifinal round of the 200m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday morning.

The women continue to impress for Jamaica at the championships as both Brianna Lyston and Aalliyah Francis advanced to the second round.

Lyston, who won heat four, ran a blistering curve to cover the athletes outside her in the first 50 metres before shutting it down in the straightaway, as she conserved for Friday afternoon's semifinals. Her time of 23.18s makes her the third fastest over the five heats.

Francis was third in 24.06s behind Nigerian Favour Ofili who missed out on Olympic participation due to insufficient out of competition testing, but has come to Nairobi with a chip on her shoulder and a desire to show the world just how good an athlete she is.

Ofili's time of 22.74s was bettered only by the 100m silver medalist Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia who won heat two in 22.65s.

Another name to be mentioned in the conversation is Christine Mboma of Namibia who won silver in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympic Games a couple weeks ago. She ran within herself to win heat one in 23.23s and is expected to go a lot faster in the semifinals.

Bryan Levell overcame the disappointment of false starting in the semifinals of the men's 100m, when he won heat three of the men's 200m in 20.90s to advance to the semifinals.

“This performance was just to qualify to the semis. I feel relaxed, I am looking forward to (the semifinals) and just executing a good race,” Levell said after securing his semifinal spot.

Gregory Prince who ran in heat two was the only athlete who failed to advance in the morning session as he finished a disappointing eighth in 21.53s.

In the women's long jump, Shantae Foreman qualified through to Sunday's final with the fourth best jump of 6.27m.

After a promising start in the final of the women's discus, Cedricka Williams, who had an opening throw of 48.65m which was enough to see her into the top eight, was unable to register another good attempt as she fouled on all her other five attempts. Williams ended the competition in seventh position.

-Dwayne Richards