Three persons-of-interest in St James shooting contact cops

Three persons-of-interest in St James shooting contact copsWednesday, June 30, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police are reporting that three of the five men who were listed as persons of interest in last weekend's shooting incident at Dam Road in St James, have made contact with investigators.
Seven people were shot and injured during the incident.
Dermaine Wood, otherwise called 'Dum', of May Pen, Clarendon was taken into custody when he reported on condition of bail at the May Pen Police Station earlier today.
Tavoy Burnett, otherwise called 'Chu Chu', of Coconut Walk in Spring Mount, St James turned himself in at the Freeport Police Station today.
The attorney of Kenrick McIntosh of Spring Mount in St James, made arrangements for his client to meet with investigators in the parish.
The police said that Jermaine Drummond of Spring Mount, St James, and a man known only as 'Bad Driver', of a Flanker address in the parish, have not yet made contact.
The police urged the remaining men to immediately turn themselves in.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy