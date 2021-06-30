Three persons-of-interest in St James shooting contact cops

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police are reporting that three of the five men who were listed as persons of interest in last weekend's shooting incident at Dam Road in St James, have made contact with investigators.

Seven people were shot and injured during the incident.

Dermaine Wood, otherwise called 'Dum', of May Pen, Clarendon was taken into custody when he reported on condition of bail at the May Pen Police Station earlier today.

Tavoy Burnett, otherwise called 'Chu Chu', of Coconut Walk in Spring Mount, St James turned himself in at the Freeport Police Station today.

The attorney of Kenrick McIntosh of Spring Mount in St James, made arrangements for his client to meet with investigators in the parish.

The police said that Jermaine Drummond of Spring Mount, St James, and a man known only as 'Bad Driver', of a Flanker address in the parish, have not yet made contact.

The police urged the remaining men to immediately turn themselves in.