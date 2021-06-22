Three regional countries register more COVID-19 deaths

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Three more people who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Guyana, taking the country's death toll to 452 as two other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries also registered deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the latest fatalities are a 32-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, and a 74-year-old woman.

Guyana has also recorded an increase in the number of positive cases to 19,234, following the detection of 90 new cases within the past 24 hours.

The authorities said that 21 people are in the ICU, 106 in institutional isolation, 1414 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine. The number of recoveries stands at 17,241.

In Suriname, seven people succumbed to the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 467. So far this month, 65 people have died from the contagious lung virus.

In the past 24 hours, Suriname health authorities have reported that 116 new cases were added from 313 tests, and that the country now has 20,141 positive cases.

In addition, there are 257 in hospitals with 36 patients in intensive care units. There have been 15,424 people who have recovered from the virus. In addition, there are 2,342 citizens who tested positive in isolation.

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities are reporting 14 additional deaths and 215 new positive cases, pushing the overall totals to 761 and 30,982 respectively. There are 7,954 active cases. The ministry said that the figures were from samples taken during the period June 18-21.

The authorities said that eight men and six women, all with co-morbidities, had succumbed to the virus. There are 419 people in hospitals, 233 in state sanctioned facilities and 7,170 in home isolation, with 22,267 people having recovered from the virus.