Three shot, one fatally at shop in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Police sleuths are probing Tuesday night's triple shooting in Featherbed Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine which resulted in the death of a labourer.

Dead is 58-year-old Desmond Beckford of Martin Street, Spanish Town in the parish.

Reports are that Beckford was inside a shop in the area sometime after 9:00 pm when an armed man chased another into the establishment.

Beckford and the other man were shot, while another man who was outside the shop was also shot by the gunman.

Residents who heard the barrage of shots alerted the police and, upon their arrival, the three men were seen suffering from bullet wounds.

They were assisted to the hospital where Beckford was pronounced dead. The other men were admitted for treatment.