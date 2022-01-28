Three shot, two fatally at bar in Bamboo, St Ann

Three shot, two fatally at bar in Bamboo, St AnnFriday, January 28, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – The quiet community of Bamboo in St Ann was the scene of a triple shooting on Thursday night, resulting in the deaths of two men at a bar.
One of the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old carpenter Quelando Facey of Thatch Hill in Bamboo. The other man, residents say, is only known as 'Andre'.
Preliminary reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after 9:00 pm Thursday, the men were among patrons at the bar when a lone gunman entered and opened gunfire before escaping.
The three wounded men were later found suffering from bullet wounds after the shooting.
Facey and the other man died at hospital, however, the condition of the other wounded man is unknown at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy