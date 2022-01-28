Three shot, two fatally at bar in Bamboo, St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica – The quiet community of Bamboo in St Ann was the scene of a triple shooting on Thursday night, resulting in the deaths of two men at a bar.

One of the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old carpenter Quelando Facey of Thatch Hill in Bamboo. The other man, residents say, is only known as 'Andre'.

Preliminary reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after 9:00 pm Thursday, the men were among patrons at the bar when a lone gunman entered and opened gunfire before escaping.

The three wounded men were later found suffering from bullet wounds after the shooting.

Facey and the other man died at hospital, however, the condition of the other wounded man is unknown at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.