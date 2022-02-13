Three shot, two fatally in Trench Town

Three shot, two fatally in Trench TownSunday, February 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Western police are probing the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of another in a section of Trench Town on Saturday.
Dead are 48-year-old Carber Thomas and 27-year-old Diego Edwards, both of Kingston 12 addresses.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after 5:00 pm, gunmen went to Ninth Street in the area and opened gunfire on a group of men before escaping.
When the shooting subsided, Thomas, Edwards and another man were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were assisted to hospital where Thomas and Edwards were pronounced dead. The other man, said to be a taxi operator, was treated for his injuries.
A motive for the double murder and shooting is yet to be ascertained.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy