Three shot, two fatally in Trench Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Western police are probing the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of another in a section of Trench Town on Saturday.

Dead are 48-year-old Carber Thomas and 27-year-old Diego Edwards, both of Kingston 12 addresses.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after 5:00 pm, gunmen went to Ninth Street in the area and opened gunfire on a group of men before escaping.

When the shooting subsided, Thomas, Edwards and another man were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to hospital where Thomas and Edwards were pronounced dead. The other man, said to be a taxi operator, was treated for his injuries.

A motive for the double murder and shooting is yet to be ascertained.