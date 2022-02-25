Three shot and injured in Westmoreland

Three shot and injured in WestmorelandFriday, February 25, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica- Three people were shot and injured in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Friday afternoon.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the incident took place sometime at around midday at a tyre shop in the area.
The injured men are currently receiving treatment at the hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.
A motive for the shooting has not yet been ascertained.
