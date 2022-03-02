Three teens charged with elderly man's murder

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Three teens have been charged with the murder of 62-year-old fisherman, Delroy Walters, who was killed at his home in St Elizabeth on Tuesday, February 22.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 6:00 am, a relative of Walters went to his home in Galleon Beach district and found that the house had been broken into.

Checks were made and Walters was reportedly seen lying on his bed with wounds to his body.

Walters was assisted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the teens were implicated in the investigation that followed, and on Tuesday, March 1, they were charged following a question and answer session in the presence of their parents and attorneys.

Arrangements are being made for them to appear in the St Elizabeth Family Court.