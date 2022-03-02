Three teens charged with elderly man's murder

Three teens charged with elderly man's murderWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Three teens have been charged with the murder of 62-year-old fisherman, Delroy Walters, who was killed at his home in St Elizabeth on Tuesday, February 22.
Reports from the Black River police are that about 6:00 am, a relative of Walters went to his home in Galleon Beach district and found that the house had been broken into.
Checks were made and Walters was reportedly seen lying on his bed with wounds to his body.
Walters was assisted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police said the teens were implicated in the investigation that followed, and on Tuesday, March 1, they were charged following a question and answer session in the presence of their parents and attorneys.
Arrangements are being made for them to appear in the St Elizabeth Family Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy