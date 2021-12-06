Three wards of the State escape from Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting that three wards of the State this morning absconded the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre.

According to the DCS, the breach was discovered by a correctional officer during a regular check at the isolation section of the institution.

''It was revealed that the ventilation area made of concrete was destroyed,'' DCS said in a statement.

The DCS said it has notified the Jamaica Constabulary Force and an investigation has been launched into locating the missing wards and the circumstances surrounding their escape.

Eighty wards are housed at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston.