Three wards of the state missing since Friday

Three wards of the state missing since FridaySaturday, February 19, 2022
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for three 15-year-old wards at the Granville Child Care Facility in Carrick Foyle, Trelawny who have been missing since Friday, February 18.
They are Tishana Kerr, Rockoya Duncans and Oneika Bryan.
Tishana is of dark complexion, slim build and is about five feet four inches tall; Rockoya is of brown complexion, slim build and is about four feet eight inches tall and Oneika is of dark complexion, medium build and about five feet four inches tall.
Reports from the Falmouth police are that the three girls were last seen at the facility about 8:30 pm, and left for St James.
At the time they went missing Tishana was dressed in a red blouse and brown shorts, Rockoya was dressed in a red T-shirt and blue shorts and Oneika was dressed in a red T-shirt and red shorts. All efforts to locate them have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tishana Kerr, Rockoya Duncans and Oneika Bryan is being asked to contact the Falmouth police at (876)-954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
