Throats of elderly sisters slashed in St Catherine

Throats of elderly sisters slashed in St CatherineWednesday, November 03, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Two elderly sisters were discovered with their throats slashed in the Spring Village community in St Catherine on Tuesday morning.
The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Lola Lewis, who is disabled, and Christine Lewis, 69, who is a retired teacher and a justice of the peace.
One of the bodies was found in the front room, and the other in the back room.
The house was reportedly ransacked.
It is reported that residents stumbled upon the bodies inside the house after going to investigate a foul odour. The police were then summoned.
Residents of the community have expressed shock at the killing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy