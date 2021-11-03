Throats of elderly sisters slashed in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Two elderly sisters were discovered with their throats slashed in the Spring Village community in St Catherine on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Lola Lewis, who is disabled, and Christine Lewis, 69, who is a retired teacher and a justice of the peace.

One of the bodies was found in the front room, and the other in the back room.

The house was reportedly ransacked.



It is reported that residents stumbled upon the bodies inside the house after going to investigate a foul odour. The police were then summoned.



Residents of the community have expressed shock at the killing.