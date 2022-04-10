Tickets for Carifta Games go on sale this week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tickets for the 49th staging of the Carifta Games will go on sale on Monday, April 11 via an online platform at www.mysticonlinetix.com.

However, patrons will be able to obtain tickets at the National Stadium ticket office from Tuesday, April 12 between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The cost for the tickets are as follows:

Grandstand — Season passes $7,000 or $2,500 per day

Bleachers — $500 per day and $200 per day for students

Deputy Chairman for the Local Organising Committee, Ludlow Watts explained that his committee had to make some adjustments since the vaccine mandate has been removed.

“Certainly, we wanted to maximise the opportunity to get the approved 70 per cent of capacity. That means after allocations to special groups including our sponsors, we will have approximately 2,500 Grandstand tickets for sale. We aim to make the process as comfortable as possible," Watts said.

Watts also noted that some of the participating nations will be taking spectators with them and said the committee is making special packages available to them.

“We will have discounts for large groups," he added.

The three-day event will run from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18.

Jamaica is hosting for the eighth time in the event's history.