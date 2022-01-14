Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in GeorgiaFriday, January 14, 2022
|
PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.
The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 am regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.
Haddish later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail, Myers said. He did not release any information about a possible court date.
A spokesman for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy “Girls Trip” and has starred in such movies as “The Kitchen,” “Night School” and “Like A Boss.” She's also written the New York Times best seller, “The Last Black Unicorn” and hosted the popular television show “Kids Say The Darndest Things.”
Peachtree City is located about 40 miles (63 kilometers) south of Atlanta.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy