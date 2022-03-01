Tiger fundraiser set for Tuesday night at MECA

After being pushed back from its original date in December, a fundraising event for veteran deejay Tiger is set for Tuesday night at Marketplace Entertainment Centre for the Arts (MECA) in St Andrew.

The brainchild of Dancehall Queen (DHQ) Carlene and CEO of Whirldwind Entertainment, Michael Dawson, the event is expected to take on a different format from the originally planned cook-out and will be more of a celebration and tribute to a man organisers dub as “musical royalty”.

"Tiger is without question one of the most talented artistes to come out of Jamaica. A defining entertainer from his time. His impact on local music cannot go unnoticed and he most definitely deserves our support in this time of need," DHQ Carlene told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to do the fundraiser in December like we planned but the setback just means we had some more time to put even more effort into this act of love for Tiger," she continued.

DHQ Carlene shared that the entrance to Tuesday night's fundraiser will cost $1,000 for men while ladies enter free.

She urged Jamaicans, especially persons in the music industry, to turn out in their droves to support the event.

"Tiger is going to be there and I am just really looking forward to the Jamaican people especially people in the entertainment industry to come out and just show love. Everything is not always about money. Yes, money is very important especially in this case where medical expenses are there to cover, but sometimes when you see the love that you receive from your own people, it's so much more valuable," DHQ Carlene shared.

"It takes more pride and time to turn up at an event than to just spend money. I want at the end of the day for him to feel the love and support from his people. We want him to know that he's loved and appreciated."

The show is set to feature music from legendary dancehall sound system Stone Love.

DHQ Carlene shared that when she mentioned the fundraising initiative to Stone Love's Wee Pow, he was more than happy to jump on board.

"When I said what I was doing from December, they were all for it. Wee Pow was ready and willing because he knows Tiger from back in the days, been there with him when he was the 'roaring' Tiger and so we had no issues at all getting them to play tonight," she shared.

Tiger has suffered two strokes within the last several years, and has been battling a number of other health complications since being involved in a near-fatal car accident in 1994.

The former dancehall queen revealed that Tiger's monthly medical costs can come up to a whopping US$8,000. She is hoping to raise at least half that amount through Tuesday night's fundraiser.

-Shereita Grizzle