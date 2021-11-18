Tiger suffers stroke, family appeals for financial assistance

The family of dancehall icon Tiger is appealing for financial assistance after the entertainer reportedly suffered a minor stroke recently.

It's the latest health setback for Tiger, born Norman Washington Jackson, who has been battling a number of health complications since being involved in a near-fatal car accident in 1994.

The stroke, reportedly his second within the last several years, has affected the left side of the No Wanga Gut deejay's body and his mobility, according to his daughter, Rhia Jackson, who is also a dancehall artiste.

“Since the accident, he has always had issues with his left side and has always been walking with a limp,” Jackson, who performs under the stage name Rhiality, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“After observing the extra limp, I took him to the doctor and he was diagnosed last week,” she said.

Jackson said the family is struggling to pay for her father's testing and medical bills and has opened an account with Caribbean crowdfunding platform, Real Helping Hands, to help raise money. The family is looking to raise US$8,000.

She said most of the support so far has come from fans, but named record producers George Phang and Claude 'Big Stone' Sinclair as the only two individuals from the entertainment industry who have assisted so far.

She said she remains “hopeful and faithful” that more persons in the entertainment fraternity will offer support to the dancehall legend.