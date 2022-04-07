Tile City employee fatally stabbed at work

KINGSTON, Jamaica - An employee of Tile City and Home Centre on Constant Spring Road is now dead following a stabbing incident on the premises on Thursday morning.

According to the Constant Spring police, one individual is now in custody in connection with the killing.

Senior superintendent Aaron Fletcher, commanding officer for the St Andrew North Police Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigations into the fatal altercation are ongoing.

“I can tell you that the suspect is currently in the custody of the police and the investigations are proceeding along the lines to treat with what has now become an incident of murder."