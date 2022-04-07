Tile City releases statement on stabbing death of employee

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tile City and Home Centre has issued a statement following the stabbing death of an employee at its Constant Spring Road premises in St Andrew on Thursday.

“We regret to confirm the death of a staff member at our Constant Spring branch. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of our colleague and friend and will be providing the necessary support to our staff and the family members of the deceased to the best of our ability,” the company said.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement to confirm all the details surrounding the events that led to the death of our colleague,” it added.

The incident occurred about 9am.

According to the Constant Spring police, one individual is now in custody in connection with the killing.