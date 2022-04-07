Tile City releases statement on stabbing death of employee

Tile City releases statement on stabbing death of employeeThursday, April 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tile City and Home Centre has issued a statement following the stabbing death of an employee at its Constant Spring Road premises in St Andrew on Thursday.
“We regret to confirm the death of a staff member at our Constant Spring branch. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of our colleague and friend and will be providing the necessary support to our staff and the family members of the deceased to the best of our ability,” the company said.
“We will continue to work with law enforcement to confirm all the details surrounding the events that led to the death of our colleague,” it added.
The incident occurred about 9am.
According to the Constant Spring police, one individual is now in custody in connection with the killing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy